Parents of Michigan High School Shooter Charged with Manslaughter

CBS News reports the parents of the student who killed four and injured seven at Oxford High School in Michigan face charges for enabling their child's actions.

The parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The suspect accused of opening fire on his fellow students, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is facing many charges, including four counts of first-degree murder.

There are other individuals who contributed to the events on November 30 and it's my intention to hold them accountable as well.

, Karen McDonald, Oakland County, MI, prosecutor, via CBS News.

Ethan was reported by the teaching staff one day before the incident for using his phone to search online for ammunition.

School officials reportedly met with Crumbley's parents the morning of the shooting to discuss a note that concerned staff members.

The note contained a sketch of a handgun directed at the words, "The thoughts won't stop, help me." .

School officials reportedly informed Crumbley's parents that Ethan would need to be enrolled in therapy in the subsequent 48 hours.

The soon-to-be school shooter returned to class without his backpack being checked.

As news coverage of the shooting broke, the prosecution reports Jennifer reached out to her son.

Ethan.

Don't do it.

, Jennifer Crumbley, message to her son, via CBS News.

