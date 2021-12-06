Officials Say School Didn't Search Ethan Crumbley's Backpack Despite Legality to Do So

Michigan Officials Say School Didn't Search Ethan Crumbley's Backpack Despite Legality to Do So.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says officials at Oxford High School had every right to search Ethan Crumbley's backpack but failed to do so.

Crumbley, 15, is currently held on charges related to the fatal shooting of four of his fellow Oxford High School students.

After the soon-to-be school shooter was found with graphic drawings and written statements that concerned officials, the teen's backpack was left unchecked.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald says the investigation is ongoing but noted that they "haven't ruled out" charging school faculty.

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer, have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter.

After failing to appear in arraignment proceedings on December 3, authorities searched for the parents across the state.

Eventually located at a warehouse in Detroit, the two contend they had planned to turn themselves in.

According to CNN, Ethan Crumbley is being charged as an adult.

He has pleaded not guilty.

All of this could have been prevented if he hadn't had access (to a gun).

, Karen McDonald, prosecutor Oakland County, MI, via CNN.

We have to start addressing how somebody like that can so easily get their hands on a weapon and we have to hold the people responsible who allowed that to happen.

, Karen McDonald, prosecutor Oakland County, MI, via CNN.

