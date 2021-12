Kangana ANGRY On Attackers Who Mobbed Her Car, Katrina AVOIDS Media,Malaika's Bikini Pic|Top 10 News

Kangana Ranaut's Angey reaction when a mob attacked her car while she entered Punjab, Tadap releases in theaters, Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's solid plan to escape media paparazzi ahead of their wedding.

Check out the Top 10 News only on Bollywood Now