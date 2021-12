Blitz 16: Madison Central wins first state title since 1999

The Madison Central Jaguars defeated the Brandon Bulldogs 24-17 to capture their first 6A state title since 1999.

It's the first time two local teams met in the 6A final since 2015 win Clinton defeated Pearl.Jake Norris earned MVP honors for Madison Central with 179 total yards and two touchdowns.The Jaguars finish 13-1 on the year.

Brandon ends 11-2.