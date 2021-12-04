Is Overpopulation a Problem for the Planet | Human Explosion Problem in the Future | Oneindia News

Developing countries are often blamed for destroying the environment.

But how accurate is this claim?

Overpopulation is an undesirable condition where the number of the existing human population exceeds the carrying capacity of Earth.

Many people think that the capacity of Earth simply means that the planet cannot contain all the people that live on it, but that's the literal definition, but not what it means to say.

The capacity of Earth is rather meant to insinuate that the Earth is not able to SUPPORT its population.

