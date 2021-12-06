Stay Close

Stay Close Traile r- mini series - Plot Synopsis:With trademark thrills, gripping suspense, and secrets of past crimes beginning to unravel, STAY CLOSE questions how much you really know someone.

Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them; Megan (Cush Jumbo) a working mother of three, Ray (Richard Armitage), a once-promising documentary photographer, Broome (James Nesbitt) a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, and Lorraine (Sarah Parish), an old friend of Megan's.

As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?

Directed by Daniel O'Hara, Lindy Heymann (various episodes) starring Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish, Eddie Izzard release date December 31, 2021 (on Netflix)