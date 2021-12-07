The Resident S05E10 Unknown Origin

The Resident 5x10 "Unknown Origin" Season 5 Episode 10 Trailer (Fall Finale) - When the first day of Kit's experimental Flight Go team program sends Conrad out into the field, he builds a new relationship with a fellow doctor along for the ride.

Devon works with Trevor for the first time on a patient with a mysterious fever, the cause of which can't be found.

Meanwhile, Bell is hiding a secret from the whole staff and they are starting to become suspicious in the all-new “Unknown Origin” fall finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, December 7th on FOX.