Disney's Encanto with Stephanie Beatriz | "Dos Oruguitas" Clip

Watch the official "Dos Oruguitas" clip from the Disney animated musical movie Encanto, directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush.

It features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo and Angie Cepeda.

Encanto Release Date: November 24, 2021