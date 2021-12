Nicole Scherzinger Watches Fan Covers on YouTube & TikTok

Nicole Scherzinger watches fan covers of her songs "Don't Cha," "Run," "Hush Hush; Hush Hush" and "Stickwitu" on YouTube and TikTok in this episode of You Sang My Song.

The Masked Singer host and popstar finds herself swooning over a few of her fans' versions of her songs.

Nicole delivers sweet compliments, advice, and words of encouragement to each of her fans after being moved by their talents.