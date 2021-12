Starmer urges PM to 'be honest' about Tory Christmas party

Labour leader Keir Starmer has urged the government to "have the guts to be honest" about the alleged Christmas party held at Downing Street last year.

He added whilst the rest of the UK was abiding by Covid restrictions, they know there was a "knees up, booze up party".

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn