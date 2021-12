Bengaluru: Speeding Mercedes kills 1, causes pile up on 80 ft road, Indiranagar | Oneindia News

One person died and several others were injured in a major road accident on 80 ft Road Indiranagar, Bengaluru.

An alleged speeding Mercedes Benz crashed into a car in front of it and caused a massive pile-up.

