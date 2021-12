Daughter of Covid victim reacts to Downing St party video

Jacqueline Green speaks emotionally about how her mother Beryl died on the same day as an alleged Christmas party was held at Downing Street during Covid lockdown in December 2020.

Jacqueline says "it is not enough to apologise now" and calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "resign".

Report by Blairm.

