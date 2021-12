Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was flying Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed in TN | Oneindia News

India is mourning the loss of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others including his wife in a tragic helicopter crash yesterday.

The chopper was being flown by Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan.

