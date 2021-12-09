5 Interesting Facts About the History of Pastries

With National Pastry Day celebrated annually on Dec.

9, you may be curious to find out where exactly these sweet treats came from.

Here are five interesting facts about the history of pastries.

1.

, The 1821 destruction of a French pastry shop in Mexico caused a Pastry War between France and Mexico which lasted for roughly a year.

2.

, In the 17th century, nun convents in Italy made their own specialty pastries, which were baked from ancient recipes and sold to the public.

3.

, In 1838, the first Austrian bakery was opened in Paris, France.

The pastries it sold later inspired the invention of the croissant.

4.

, The Egyptians were among the first to make pastries with their honey cakes, sweet tarts and date-stuffed dumplings.

5.

, Pastry baking first became a fashionable practice in Britain during the 17th century as bakers began to focus on elaborate decorations and techniques.