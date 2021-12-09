, 5 Interesting Facts , About the History of Pastries.
With National Pastry Day celebrated annually on Dec.
9, you may be curious to find out where exactly these sweet treats came from.
.
Here are five interesting facts about the history of pastries.
.
1.
, The 1821 destruction of a French pastry shop in Mexico caused a Pastry War between France and Mexico which lasted for roughly a year.
.
2.
, In the 17th century, nun convents in Italy made their own specialty pastries, which were baked from ancient recipes and sold to the public.
.
3.
, In 1838, the first Austrian bakery was opened in Paris, France.
The pastries it sold later inspired the invention of the croissant.
4.
, The Egyptians were among the first to make pastries with their honey cakes, sweet tarts and date-stuffed dumplings.
.
5.
, Pastry baking first became a fashionable practice in Britain during the 17th century as bakers began to focus on elaborate decorations and techniques.