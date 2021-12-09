Salt in My Soul Documentary Movie

Salt in My Soul Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the posthumously published bestselling memoir of the same name, the film takes you inside the mind of a young woman who tries to live a full life while dying.

Mallory Smith was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of three.

In her twenty five-year battle with the deadly disease, she carved out a life that most of us don’t come close to.

Using Mallory’s posthumously published 2500-page secret diaries, hundreds of hours of newly discovered footage, and audio recordings, the film offers Mallory as the narrator of her own extraordinary chronicle.

