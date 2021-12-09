THE TRANSLATOR Movie

THE TRANSLATOR Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In 2000, Sami was the Arabic-English translator for the Syrian Olympic team in Sydney, Australia.

A slip of the tongue forced him to stay in Australia and live in exile as a political refugee.

In 2011, when the Syrian revolution starts and his brother is arrested, Sami risks everything to return to Syria to find him Not rated |105 minutes | English & Arabic | Syria, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Qatar VOD release date (U.S and Canada): February 1, 2022 Distributor: Launch Releasing Director: Rana Kazkaz and Anas Khalaf Written by: Rana Kazkaz, Magali Negroni (Story by Rana Kazkaz and Anas Khalaf) Cast: Ziad Bakri, Yumma Marwan, David Field, Sawsan Arsheed, Miranda Tapsell