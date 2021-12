Omicron: Scotland could see a 'tsunami of infections'

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of "a potential tsunami of infections" as a result of the Omicron variant.

5,018 positive cases were reported on Thursday which, she said, "underlines our fear that a new wave may indeed be starting".

Report by Lewisl.

