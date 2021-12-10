Inside the $23M Duplex Penthouse From "Succession"

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Downtown Manhattan in New York City to tour Pavilion A of The Woolworth Tower Residences, a historic duplex penthouse featured prominently in the third season of HBO’s “Succession.” Familiar to viewers as Kendall Roy’s base of operations on the critically-acclaimed series, the 5-bedroom/4-bath Pavilion A has over 6,700 square feet of living space, with 2,700 more courtesy of its duplex outdoor terrace.

With soaring ceilings, chic amenities and cinematic skyline views, residents of The Woolworth Tower experience New York with a singular sense of luxury.