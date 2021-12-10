New York Governor Announces Statewide Mask Mandate Amid Rise in Cases

On December 10, New York City Governor Kathy Hochul announced a mask mandate for all indoor public places that do not implement a vaccine requirement.

Fox News reports that the governor said the decision was based on New York's seven-day case rate and an increasing number of hospitalizations.

The mandate takes effect on December 13 and applies to both patrons and staff.

On January 15, the state will reportedly reevaluate the situation and determine whether to extend or end the mandate.

As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy.

The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season, Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York, via Fox News.

Fox News points out that several other states have already imposed mandates, including Nevada, New Mexico and Hawaii.

In the seven-day period ending December 8, New York recorded over 68,000 positive tests for the virus.

According to Fox News, that's the most in any seven-day period since the beginning of February.

I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: Increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity, and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas, Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York, via Fox News.

