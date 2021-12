Filmmaker renounces Islam after 'jihadis' celebrate General Rawat's death | Oneindia News

Malayali filmmaker Ali Akbar has announced that he and his wife were renouncing Islam in objection to the conduct of people on social media who were posting celebratory messages on the untimely death of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

