The new Triumph EC1 Design Preview

The tank sports a new two-tone Matt Aluminum Silver and Matt Silver Ice livery finished with a subtle handcrafted silver piping, dedicated graphics and the classic Triumph badge.

The color scheme dedicated to the EC1 is also found on the side panels, which are in Matt Silver Ice finish and enriched by the new Deca Street Twin Limited Edition, while both fenders are in Matt Aluminum Silver.

Also in Matt Silver Ice is the small fly screen, available as a dedicated accessory, to complete the equipment.

The dominant tone of the EC1 Special Edition is further enhanced by the numerous black painted components such as the 10-spoke wheels, the headlight, the mirrors and obviously the engine casings.

The direction indicators and the LED taillight are minimal, the saddle is comfortable with a custom classic look.

Fun, handy and safe.

The Street Twin EC1 is equipped with the latest generation, Euro 5 homologated, of the charismatic and brilliant 900cc Bonnebille twin-cylinder engine, packed with torque and equipped with a ride-by-wire throttle.

Particularly low in consumption, it delivers 65 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at just 3,800 rpm.

Comfortable in urban driving and breezy in traffic, the Street Twin EC1 has an impeccable equipment also from the point of view of the chassis: 41 mm forks at the front, double shock absorber with adjustable preload at the rear, Brembo front braking system.