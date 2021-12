'Spider-Man: No Way Home' marketing planned to keep villains secret

Tom Holland has revealed the original marketing plan for Spider-Man: No Way Home was to conceal the return of famous villains from previous Spider-Man franchises.

The British star told Yahoo Entertainment UK that initial plans would've seen director Jon Watts' film promoted as "a civil war between [Spider-Man] and Doctor Strange", keeping the multiverse element a secret.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas from 15 December.