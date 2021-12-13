Harnaaz Sandhu monokini pic goes viral

Harnaaz Sandhu's Twitter bio reads, "Shine like the whole Universe is yours," and it certainly is, as she was crowned the 70th Miss Universe at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.
#harnaazsandhu #harnaazsandhumonokini
Harnaaz Sandhu's Twitter bio reads, "Shine like the whole Universe is yours," and it certainly is, as she was crowned the 70th Miss Universe at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.
#harnaazsandhu #harnaazsandhumonokini
After winning two titles Harnaaz Sandhu competed for Miss India 2019, where ended she up in the top 12.
Harnaaz Sandhu looked stunning in a maroon cap-sleeved monokini and walked the ramp with grace and poise during the swimsuit round