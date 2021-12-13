This Year's Biggest Golden Globe Nominees

The nominees for this year's Golden Globe awards have been announced.

Here are just some of the this year's notable nominees:.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy, Alana Haim for 'Licorice Pizza'.

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama, Lady Gaga for 'House Of Gucci'.

Best Original Song, Motion Picture, Beyoncé Lin-Manuel Miranda Van Morrison.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy , Peter Dinklage for 'Cyrano'.

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy , Marion Cotillard for 'Annette'.

Best Performance By An Actress, Limited Series, Cynthia Erivo for 'Genius: Aretha'.

Best Director, Motion Picture, Steven Spielberg for 'West Side Story'.

Best Picture, Musical Or Comedy, 'West Side Story'.

Best Picture, Musical Or Comedy, 'Tick, Tick … Boom!'.

