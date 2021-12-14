Labour: A million booster jabs a day 'almost impossible'

Labour MP Lucy Powell has accused the government of being "complacent" over its Covid booster jab rollout, as ministers rush to offer a third vaccine dose to all adults by the end of the year.

The shadow culture secretary said: "We should have been doing 500,000 booster jabs a day right through the autumn and we fell well short of that target.

To get that up to a million a day is, I think, almost impossible." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn