Pfizer says Covid-19 pill almost 90% effective against severe infection | Paxlovid | Oneindia News

On Tuesday, Pfizer Inc said the final analysis of its antiviral COVID-19 pill still showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

