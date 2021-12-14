J&K: Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Poonch | Oneindia News

A top Pakistani terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today; A strategy session was held by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence to devise a way forward on scrapping the suspension of 12 MPs of Rajya Sabha; Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident said that the killing of farmers was a planned conspiracy; Today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi demanded the removal of Ajay Misra Teni as Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home.

