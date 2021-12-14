CDC Advises Americans To Avoid Italy and Greenland Due to COVID-19 Concerns

On Dec.

13, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Americans against traveling to Italy, Greenland and Mauritius.

.

The countries have been added to the CDC's "Level 4: Very High" COVID-19 list, which now includes 84 destinations.

According to Reuters, on Dec.

13, Italy reported 98 COVID-related deaths.

New infections fell from 19,215 to 12,712.

Since February of last year, the country has documented 134,929 coronavirus-related deaths.

That is the second-highest count in Europe and ninth-highest globally.

As of Dec.

6, international travelers arriving in the U.S. by plane must produce a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel as opposed to three days.

Foreign travelers remain barred from entering the U.S. from eight southern African countries because of the Omicron variant.

Despite the strain being found in other nations, the restriction currently remains only on those southern African countries