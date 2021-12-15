Bombay HC: Aryan Khan need not attend NCB office on Fridays
Bombay HC: Aryan Khan need not attend NCB office on Fridays

Aryan Khan, son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan will not have to appear at the Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau every Friday.

#ShahRukhKhan #AryanKhan #NCB #drugscase #ananyapandey