Parent-Approved Tips for Having the ‘Santa Talk’ With Your Kids.

Whether we like it or not, kids eventually grow up and grow out of believing the “magical myth” surrounding Santa Claus.

Here are some tips from parents on how to handle the big reveal and answer your child's questions.

Emphasize the underlying spirit of Santa.

Let them know that Santa’s generosity and love exists in a broader sense during the holiday season.

Stress that Santa is as real as you believe him to be.

This method will allow children to continue believing if they want to, but also explains why it's okay for others not to still believe.

Allow them to participate in the nonbeliever fun.

Show them that the idea of Santa is real and include your kids in the process of getting gifts for others.

Encourage them not to ruin the fun for others.

Explain to them that although they’re not believers anymore, others still are and it’s important to allow them to keep believing.