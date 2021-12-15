Whitty: 'Records will be broken a lot' in Covid case numbers

England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has warned that records for daily coronavirus case numbers "will be broken a lot" in the coming weeks, as the Omicron variant spreads through the country.

He told a Downing Street press conference: "What we've got is two epidemics on top of one another - an existing Delta epidemic, roughly flat, and a very rapidly growing Omicron epidemic.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn