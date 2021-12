Indrani Mukerjea writes to CBI claiming daughter Sheena Bora is alive and in Kashmir | Oneindia News

In development to the case of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, where she was accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, she has written to the CBI claiming that her daughter is alive and has asked for an investigation.

