Omicron could lead to NHS disruption, says professor

The National Medical Director of NHS England has warned that rising Omicron Covid cases will "almost certainly" lead to increased numbers of hospitalisation that could affect services.

Professor Stephen Powis said: "We are about to see a large wave of infections with Omicron and that will almost certainly translate into more hospital admissions … if we get many, many more admissions over the coming weeks, we will see some disruption." Report by Buseld.

