Has Boris Johnson revealed baby daughter’s name?

Boris Johnson has appeared to reveal the name of his new baby daughter during a visit to a vaccine centre in Ramsgate, Kent.

While chatting to members of the public, the Prime Minister can be heard saying: "She's going to be called Romy." He also joked about having "quite a sleepless night last night", after the newborn was brought home this week.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn