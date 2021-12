Siri, Alexa, Google ... what comes next? | Karen Lellouche Tordjman

From Siri to Alexa to Google, virtual assistants already permeate our lives.

What will the next generation of these digital helpers look and sound like?

Customer experience professional Karen Lellouche Tordjman gives us a glimpse of where they're headed -- and breaks down the two key challenges engineers need to crack in order to usher in a new age of truly smart voice assistants.