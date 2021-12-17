Congress MLA KR Ramesh says ‘When rApe is inevitable, enjoy it’ |Oneindia News
Congress MLA KR Ramesh says ‘When rApe is inevitable, enjoy it’ |Oneindia News

Congress MLA and former speaker of Karnataka Assembly, KR Ramesh Kumar said ‘When rApe is inevitable, enjoy it.

This comment was made during the proceedings of the house.

