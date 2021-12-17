Congress MLA KR Ramesh says ‘When rApe is inevitable, enjoy it’ |Oneindia News

Congress MLA and former speaker of Karnataka Assembly, KR Ramesh Kumar said ‘When rApe is inevitable, enjoy it.
This comment was made during the proceedings of the house.
#CongressMLA #KRRamaesh #Rape
Former Karnataka assembly speaker and senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar stoked controversy in the assembly on Thursday by saying..
Congress leader and former state Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar made the sexist remark during a Karnataka Assembly session.