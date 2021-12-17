Schools Nationwide Increase Security Due to Tiktok School Shooting and Bomb Threats

Schools nationwide have issued warnings, increased security and cancelled classes for Friday in response to shooting and bomb threats that have been made on TikTok.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Schools nationwide have issued warnings, increased security and cancelled classes for Friday in response to shooting and bomb threats that have been made on TikTok.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Watch VideoEducators announced plans to increase security in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at..
Educators announced plans to increase security in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around..
Educators have announced plans to increase security in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools..