Knicks Rookie Quentin Grimes Breaks Down Basketball Prospect Scenes from Movies

New York Knicks rookie guard Quentin Grimes knows a thing or two about being a highly-recruited prospect.

So, who better to break down some scenes from the most popular movies about blue chip basketball prodigies?

Quentin watches some clips from movies like 'Blue Chips,' 'Coach Carter,' 'He Got Game,' 'Sunset Park,' 'Hoosiers,' and more.