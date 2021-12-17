'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' To Celebrate It's 50th Anniversary With Huge Lineup

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' , To Celebrate It's 50th Anniversary , With Huge Lineup.

'Entertainment Tonight' reports that this year's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will feature performances from big names.

The 2022 show is the broadcast's 50th anniversary special and is set to deliver five and a half hours of live performances.

According to 'ET,' LL Cool J is scheduled to perform several of his most iconic songs, while Chlöe is slated to perform her song, "Have Mercy.".

Karol G is scheduled to kick off the show with a set consisting of her fan-favorite songs.

Journey will also perform a special collection of their hits.

In Los Angeles, Avril Lavigne is scheduled to take the stage with Travis Barker to play "Sk8ter Boi" and "Bite Me.".

AJR, along with duo Daisy the Great, will play "BANG!" and "Record Player.".

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown are slated to perform "The Way You Move" and "Animalz.".

'ET' reports that Ryan Seacrest will host the festivities, along with Ciara, Billy Porter and Liza Koshy.

This will be Seacrest's 18th year hosting the show.

The 50th anniversary special will also include the show's first-ever countdown in Spanish, with Puerto Rico as the setting.