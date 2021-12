Omicron: 'India may see 14 lakh cases daily, compared to scale in Europe' | Oneindia News

On a day that India crossed the threshold of a 100 Omicron cases, the Centre also warned that India could see as many as 14 lakh Covid cases daily due to the infectious strain if people were not careful.

The government's task force chief was comparing the scale of cases in UK and France and translating that to India's population terms. #OmicronUpdate #OmicronIndia #OmicronEurope