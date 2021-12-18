Zoe Lister-Jones accuses Chris Noth of being a ‘sexual predator’

Zoe Lister-Jones has accused Chris Noth of being “consistently sexually inappropriate” and a “sexual predator”, after two other women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault.
Chris Noth recently reprised his role as Mr. Big in the 'Sex And The City' reboot 'And Just Like That...'