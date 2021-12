Victory Point Restaurant in Quincy hosts holiday pet party to support Massachusetts animal shelters Credit: WCVB Duration: 00:32s 18 Dec 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Victory Point Restaurant in Quincy hosts holiday pet party to support Massachusetts animal shelters Donations raised by the party will help support rescue animals from tornado-stricken areas in Kentucky.

And five years. I don't like to feellike me.Yeah.Mhm. Yeah. Where's my son?Okay.Mhm. Yes. Everybody gets one4000.Yeah,all right.