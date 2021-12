BJP leader hacked to death in Kerala’s Alappuzha hours after SDPI leader’s killing |Oneindia News

BJP’s OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivas was attacked at his residence early on Sunday morning while he was getting ready for his morning walk.

Earlier, the Social Democratic Party of India’s state secretary KS Shan was attacked while he was riding his two-wheeler.

