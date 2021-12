Delhi records this winter's coldest morning so far; temperature at 4.6 degrees | Oneindia News

Delhi witnessed the season's coldest morning with the city recording a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius; Andaman and Nicobar Islands have achieved 100% double dose Covid vaccination of its target beneficiaries; Today, a BJP leader in Kerala's Alappuzha was allegedly hacked to death at his home by unidentified assailants; World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved USD 195 million loan for Pakistan.

#Delhi #ColdestMorning #Kerala #Andaman