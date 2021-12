R Madhavan shift to Dubai to help son Vedaant get ready for Olympics 2026 | Oneindia News

Actor R Madhavan who has been seen in many Hindi and south language movies has shifted to Dubai to help his son Vedaant get ready for the 2026 Olympics.

Vedaant Madhwan is a national-level swimmer.

#Madhvan #VedaantMadhavan #Olympics2026