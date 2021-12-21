WOW Moment: Priyanka Chopra Picks Up, Helps Jada Pinkett Smith With Her Dress | Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections premiere: Watch how Priyanka Chopra stunned in a one-shoulder silver and red gown with a thigh high slit.
During the event she even helped Jada Pinkett Smith with her dress.
Watch the video.
The Matrix Resurrections premiere: Watch how Priyanka Chopra stunned in a one-shoulder silver and red gown with a thigh high slit.
During the event she even helped Jada Pinkett Smith with her dress.
Watch the video.
The Matrix Resurrections Movie Clip - I Fall Or I Fly - From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix..