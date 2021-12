Daily Tarot Card Reading : Interpretation of tarot cards varies from reader to reader | Oneindia

Tarot is a technique for your subconscious to interact with you.

As a result, it tends to cooperate with your own interpretation of the symbols.

The symbols themselves, as well as their traditional meanings, serve as a foundation upon which to create your own concepts.

They will "speak" to you in this manner.

