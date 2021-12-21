COVID: Better to cancel Christmas events than grieve later, warns WHO chief amid Omicron spread

"An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, highlighting data suggesting Omicron spreads "significantly faster" than the Delta variant.
