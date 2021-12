Sunak announces support for hospitality and culture sectors

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced three new measures to help businesses through the Omicron wave: £1bn in grants for the hospitality sector, £30m to the cultural recovery fund to support theatres and museums, and the reintroduction of the Statutory Sick Pay rebate scheme for small and medium-sized companies.

Report by Alibhaiz.

