Omicron Covid-19 Variant is the Dominant U.S. Strain Just 20 Days After Initial Detection
Despite only being 20 days since the U.S. detected its first Omicron variant, it is now the most dominant strain of Covid-19 within the U.S. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!